13th September 2020

Day 172 of semi lock down.



Another fun Sunday as we headed for Marble Hill house again. We were better organised with the picnic today and I took multiple boxes of salad and ham. We walked along the tow path again but had a longer wait for the little ferry as he was on his lunch break!



There was not so much dancing today but the live music was excellent. Colin spotted out local MP Munira Wilson as well with her family - nice she is managing to get a brief break as she works so hard. We followed last weeks form and headed to Orleans House for an ice cream and then took the bus back to Teddington.



In the evening it was BBQ as the day is so warm. Colin has really perfected it now and the roasted veg was lovely along with chicken thighs.



Historical update! Covid 19 is returning to the UK and the numbers of cases are rising faster and faster. Cases are mostly in the younger generation not that that helps and from tomorrow restrictions are coming back in so that either inside or outside only 6 people can meet together (in England - different in Wales and Scotland). I really cannot see us going back into lock down again but it is not looking good.



41,628 PHE total dead in the UK.

