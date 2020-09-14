14th September 2020

Day 173 of semi lock down.



The temperature is increasing as we head for a few days on Indian Summer.. in the Autumn.

This morning I walked over the bridge and delivered cards to The Loft and also bought another face mask with British birds on it as these now seem be becoming fashion accessories!



With my stern email to the chap who insisted on buying the ‘artists proof’ print of my Teddington montage, it had the desired effect and we have finally arranged a delivery time tomorrow.



For the remainder of the day I started mounting up the Twickenham prints so this time I have all 25 mounted in one go. It takes quite a lot of time and the prints seem a little ‘wavy’ at the edge of the paper which often takes more than one attempt to mask it in.

