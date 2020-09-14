Previous
Next
14th September 2020 by emmadurnford
254 / 365

14th September 2020

Day 173 of semi lock down.

The temperature is increasing as we head for a few days on Indian Summer.. in the Autumn.
 This morning I walked over the bridge and delivered cards to The Loft and also bought another face mask with British birds on it as these now seem be becoming fashion accessories!

With my stern email to the chap who insisted on buying the ‘artists proof’ print of my Teddington montage, it had the desired effect and we have finally arranged a delivery time tomorrow.

For the remainder of the day I started mounting up the Twickenham prints so this time I have all 25 mounted in one go. It takes quite a lot of time and the prints seem a little ‘wavy’ at the edge of the paper which often takes more than one attempt to mask it in.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eighth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for every single day bar ten or so!...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Glad to see someone wearing a mask!
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise