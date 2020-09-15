15th September 2020

Day 174 of semi lock down.



What a busy day.



A slightly early rise (for me) and then it was straight over to Bushy park for session one of week two of the Couch to 5 Km. I survived and it was straight back home for a quick breakfast, shower and then off for a hair trim with Steph. We are both wearing masks and I got to meet Chester and Harper her puppy again which was great.



Back home, brief exchange of emails as the copy which has been sent to the Editor of the TW1 magazine needs correcting - this is what happens when I am not in control of things! Luckily I was able to quickly put it right. The thermometer was heading towards thirty but I still walked to Kingston Lane to deliver the print. That was not successful as despite it being clear there were people in, after ringing the bell and knocking I could not get a reply so I had to walk all the way back with the framed print (via Sainsburys).



Next achievement today was linking up a neighbour who has had massive problems booking a Covid 19 test locally, with our MP - Munira Wilson. I photographed her a few weeks ago and also saw her on Sunday at Marble Hill. I hope I can help the situation in a small way.



I finished the day spray mounting another 10 prints outside on the garden table this time. This seems to work so much more effectively than attempting to spray them out of the bedroom window as I have done in the past! I will finish the other 10 tomorrow and then attach the labels.

