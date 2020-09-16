Previous
16th September 2020 by emmadurnford
16th September 2020

Day 175 of semi lock down.

Today I continued the mounting of the prints and discovered that there is in fact wine missing from the 25 I ordered a few days ago. I emailed the print company and hope they understand. Several were slightly off registration as well so I am wondering if there was a problem with the print machine.

I also thought I’d quickly order Karen’a book that I have been working on ‘on and off’ for a couple of months. It should have only taken ten minutes or so to finish off and order but in the event there as an issue that I could nit resolve. I tried emailing and Tweeting and someone did get back in touch pretty quickly but they could not help. In the end I managed to recreate the double page spread and delete the original problem one. It took me nearly one and a half hours to order the book.

I also attempted to get a purchase order raised for Orleans House and the calendars that were sold last year. It seems that nothing is straight forward and that’s the thinking behind todays photo - hitting a brick wall!!
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
