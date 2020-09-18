18th September 2020

Day 177 of semi lock down



This morning I took a little time out to work on the ‘secret’ I am planning for Colin’s big birthday. I had wanted to do this for sometime and what I had been working on was getting rather complicated and unwieldy. However, applying my design skills and a bit more thought I am happy with what I have done so far although I think I will be addend to it over the next two months.



I received a call from the photo studio that I had emailed yesterday and had a great conversation with Dan who apologised profusely and there is a replacement print or rather the missing print in the post so not ned to worry.



This rather random shot was to demonstrate how the night are rapidly drawing in now before 8.00pm. I had wanted just the dark blue of the sky after sunset but in the event the security light came on and floodlit the walnut tree which is quite a nice effect anyway.

