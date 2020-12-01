Previous
1st December 2020
1st December 2020

Day 27 of lock down 2 (day 258 since the start of the 1st lock down)

We managed to get out this morning for a trot around Bushy Park and we are back on week 4 of the Couch to 5 k so pushing it a bit more. It was a nice day today, sunny and quite mild for the first day of December. So mild in fact that I was able to cut Colin’s hair for the 6th or 7th time outside in the garden.

In the afternoon I called Robert from photo club to check if he is ready for a Zoom session tomorrow afternoon which luckily he is.

Afterwards I worked on the two books I am making for Colin which is quite a job as I took literally hundreds of photos and I also need to find the personal ones on my iPhone and Colin’s small camera.

59,051 PHE total deaths in the UK (up 603 today)
Emma Durnford

