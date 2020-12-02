2nd December 2020

Day 259 since the start of the 1st lock down - now back to Tier 2



We are officially out of lock down today and back into a stricter Tier 2. This means that shops other than food shops can open and we can go to restaurants and pubs but only in family groups (those living together) of 6 or less and only if having a substantial meal which it has been established does not include a scotch egg!!



I made a delivery of cards ordered via my Etsy site to a local address and then I had to go into Kingston to collect my ‘click and collect’ John Lewis order. I am quite annoyed as I had every intention to avoid shopping areas on day 1 of being out of lock down. I had booked to collect from Waitrose in Twickenham but due to some sort of internal error (I was not the only one!) it ended up being delivered to Kingston. That said, I was very surprised at how quiet it actually was and I had no problem at all collecting my 4 packages and managed it so quickly that I only had to pay for one bus fare and the return was within an hour!



I panicked myself as I tried to secretly access Colin’s photos on his computer so I could find the personal ones for Colin’s book. All was going well (although his PC is so slow compared to my Mac), unit lone fo the images I was exporting ended up as his screen saver! I panicked and managed to delete it but couldn’t remember what image was his original screen saver and had to use a blue back ground. I’m not sure what to do but think I’ll have to come clean to Colin before he logs on again!



In the afternoon I had an appointment with a nurse to pick up tablets - she took my blood pressure and it was 134/85 which is actually quite good for me. Afterwards we headed over to Squires which seemed quite quiet and chose a Christmas tree. People seem to be putting up their decorations early this year for some seasonal cheer and we (or rather I will have to get the decs. out in the next week or so.



In the evening I zoomed with Robert and Deborah and we sorted the logistics of next weeks Christmas social - all looks well and should go smoothly.

