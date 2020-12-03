3rd December 2020

Day 260 since the start of the 1st lock down.



We should have been up and out early for a trot around BP but as it was pouring down we were not inclined to go out and so just hit the alarm snooze button!



It remained cold and wet all day so we went to Lawrence to jewellers in the afternoon to visit my engagement ring (now sawn in half and to be resized for the repair. It will be nice to see it again after all this time and it is going up 3 sizes because of the swelling in my fingers. The rest of the day was spent catching up with emails and paperwork before logging into the evening Zoom session with my photo club.



Unfortunately there is no image today as I totally forgot and the weather was not inspiring!

