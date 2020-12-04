Previous
Next
4th December 2020 by emmadurnford
335 / 365

4th December 2020

Day 261 since the start of the 1st lock down.

This morning I drove over to Sarah’s house to deliver her birthday presents (which is tomorrow). I also dropped off Patricks print that she had bought one of my Twickenham montages.

We took the dogs - I had Ted the Border Collies and Sarah took Ollie the Cocker Springer. They were both very excited and we enjoyed a long walk and even managed to stop for a brief coffee outside the pub on Wimbledon Common. It was lovely to see each other after quite some time.

In the afternoon I headed over to Molesey to deliver the monthly card order and also to buy a lot of birthday cards (a lot of people seem to have been born in December).

It was yet another Zoom session with Michael who has devised a quiz for my Christmas social next Thursday.
4th December 2020 4th Dec 20

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eighth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for every single day bar ten or so!...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise