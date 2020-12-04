4th December 2020

Day 261 since the start of the 1st lock down.



This morning I drove over to Sarah’s house to deliver her birthday presents (which is tomorrow). I also dropped off Patricks print that she had bought one of my Twickenham montages.



We took the dogs - I had Ted the Border Collies and Sarah took Ollie the Cocker Springer. They were both very excited and we enjoyed a long walk and even managed to stop for a brief coffee outside the pub on Wimbledon Common. It was lovely to see each other after quite some time.



In the afternoon I headed over to Molesey to deliver the monthly card order and also to buy a lot of birthday cards (a lot of people seem to have been born in December).



It was yet another Zoom session with Michael who has devised a quiz for my Christmas social next Thursday.

