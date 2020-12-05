Previous
5th December 2020 by emmadurnford
5th December 2020

Day 262 since the start of the 1st lock down.

Saturday - run day!

In the afternoon we brought the tree inside and sited it in the living room in it’s water filled base. Surprisingly we got the angle and siting perfect the first time. We put the lights up as well and it is such a good size that it took three sets of lights totalling 520 bulbs! I will decorate tomorrow.

I also popped into Waterstones in Teddington and realised that the cards have been selling very well and there are a number of gaps in the designs. The rest of the day was spent making up the cards to be delivered tomorrow.
Emma Durnford

