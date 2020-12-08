8th December 2020

Day 265 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Today is the anniversary of Colin and my first lunch date 22 years ago in 1998. Last year it was a disaster so I was a little reluctant to even consider it again this year but we went for it. Due to being in Tier 2 there is a limit to what we can do but as it was a lovely day, we walked along the tow path to Richmond (and back again) which gave me an opportunity to count Christmas cards in Waterstones and we had lunch in our favourite cafe - Alianti. It is ages since we have eaten out and it was a real treat - the baked potatoes and Eccles cake tasted all the better.



By the time we walked back, the light was fading but it gave for a lovely sunset and this glimpse of the RNLI lifeboat speeding back to base in Teddington. We managed almost 20,000 footsteps.



The big news of the day that having had vaccine approval for the Pfizer-Biotech version, the first vaccines have been arriving in the country and the very first person - a woman called Margaret has received a vaccination (this is the first of 2 injections that we will all require). This is brilliant news and hopefully we can start a return to normality next year.



Today was definitely better than this time last year.

