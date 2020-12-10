10th December 2020

Day 267 since the start of the 1st lock down.



We had a nice Christmassy day today before my evening performance at my photo club at the Christmas Social that I have organised.



In the morning, rather than take a jog in Bushy Park, we went for a walk instead. We walked through Bushy Park and over to Hampton Court Palace as the ice skating has finally opened after being delayed due to the last lockdown we were really impressed with all the safety measures they have undertaken which includes a creating a slightly larger rink the biggest they have ever had at Hampton Court and the cafe where we have to have a compulsory cup of hot chocolate is now outside only, with chairs and tables all spaced out and sanitiser everywhere. The hot chocolate was very nice as was the chocolate chip cookie.



We walked back through Bushy Park and undertook our annual tradition of garnering some mistletoe for our Christmas display. We walked along the other side of the Longford River this time and it took us a while to find some decent decent lower-level mistletoe with berries.



In the evening it was the culmination of numerous Zoom sessions and many emails as it was the Christmas Awards and Social. It was scheduled to last 2 hours and I had timed all parts down to the second. In the event it was a brilliant evening but… ran to three hours as some parts over ran and some members were very enthusiastically describing their images. Despite that, it was a great evening and my friend Emmeline came first in the Christmas image competition which was a great end to the year

