12th December 2020

We woke up and out in time this morning for our Couch to 5K session in Bushy Park. When I got back it was in and out the back door as I nipped out to Waterstones to restock their Christmas cards after they had just opened.
In the afternoon we had a long arranged date with our friends in their lovely apartment overlooking the Thames - except that as we are now in Tier 2 it was not in their lovely apartment but actually downstairs outside in their open air garage!! Carole had done a brilliant job of the decorating the wooden tables, moving benches and hanging tinsel from the beams. There was a fantastic spread of sandwiches which we started with along with glasses of Prosecco. Then we moved on to a cream tea and hot Earl Grey tea boiled fresh using the socket in the garage. We finished up with an array of little cakes and a shot of Baileys. We managed to comply with regulations, kept our distance from each other, sanitised regularly and generally had a really nice time. The only difficulty was obviously there were not any toilets - Colin and I managed to last from 3.30pm until 7.15pm when we dashed home - I was well relieved ha! ha!