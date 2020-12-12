12th December 2020

Day 269 since the start of the 1st lock down.



We woke up and out in time this morning for our Couch to 5K session in Bushy Park. When I got back it was in and out the back door as I nipped out to Waterstones to restock their Christmas cards after they had just opened.



In the afternoon we had a long arranged date with our friends in their lovely apartment overlooking the Thames - except that as we are now in Tier 2 it was not in their lovely apartment but actually downstairs outside in their open air garage!! Carole had done a brilliant job of the decorating the wooden tables, moving benches and hanging tinsel from the beams. There was a fantastic spread of sandwiches which we started with along with glasses of Prosecco. Then we moved on to a cream tea and hot Earl Grey tea boiled fresh using the socket in the garage. We finished up with an array of little cakes and a shot of Baileys. We managed to comply with regulations, kept our distance from each other, sanitised regularly and generally had a really nice time. The only difficulty was obviously there were not any toilets - Colin and I managed to last from 3.30pm until 7.15pm when we dashed home - I was well relieved ha! ha!



What a lovely afternoon.

