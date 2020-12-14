14th December 2020

Day 271 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Colin had booked an appointment at John Lewis this morning in the hope of avoiding the shopping crowds. I drove him in as far as Kingston bridge so he could avoid travelling by bus. I went straight home and collected the large parcel I had prepared yesterday and also the little package for Stephanie in Canada. Despite the long queue when I drove past, I headed down to the Post Office. By this stage the queue was past Shambles restaurant and heading towards the Clock House Pub!



I made a note of the time I joined the queue - at precisely 9.51am - and when I eventually walked out of the Post Office it was 10.43 amazing - although I did have a chance to have nice socially distanced chats with the people queueing either side of me.



I managed to post all our Christmas cards and got back just in time to pick up the car to go and collect Colin again. In the afternoon I wrapped up the print that I will be delivering tomorrow and following a desperate text message from my friend Julia, I made up yet another batch of Christmas cards which I will try and fit in delivering tomorrow.



Last news of the day - the entire of London is going into Tier 3 at 00.01 on the early hours of Wednesday which means that all the poor restaurants and pubs now have to shut after only just reopening after the last lock down. I am getting very worried about our plans for Christmas… everything is a bit rubbish and I feel so sorry for businesses (and myself and sales have dropped by over 50% this year).



