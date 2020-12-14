14th December 2020

Colin had booked an appointment at John Lewis this morning in the hope of avoiding the shopping crowds. I drove him in as far as Kingston bridge so he could avoid travelling by bus. I went straight home and collected the large parcel I had prepared yesterday and also the little package for Stephanie in Canada. Despite the long queue when I drove past, I headed down to the Post Office. By this stage the queue was past Shambles restaurant and heading towards the Clock House Pub!
I made a note of the time I joined the queue - at precisely 9.51am - and when I eventually walked out of the Post Office it was 10.43 amazing - although I did have a chance to have nice socially distanced chats with the people queueing either side of me.
I managed to post all our Christmas cards and got back just in time to pick up the car to go and collect Colin again. In the afternoon I wrapped up the print that I will be delivering tomorrow and following a desperate text message from my friend Julia, I made up yet another batch of Christmas cards which I will try and fit in delivering tomorrow.
Last news of the day - the entire of London is going into Tier 3 at 00.01 on the early hours of Wednesday which means that all the poor restaurants and pubs now have to shut after only just reopening after the last lock down. I am getting very worried about our plans for Christmas… everything is a bit rubbish and I feel so sorry for businesses (and myself and sales have dropped by over 50% this year).