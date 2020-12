16th December 2020

Day 273 since the start of the 1st lock down.



I caught up with Mum this morning as we were both worried about a possible revisit of the rules over Christmas. Luckily BoJo is not changing then but is giving lot of warnings about not going overboard. Christmas is still on.



Later I popped into Waterstones as I saw a gap at the top of the display. I was in two minds whether to restock but decided to go ahead and deliver just 12 cards - Teddington footbridge and the Anglers in the snow. Teddington is doing very well in the card stocks!