13th January 2021

Day 301 since the start of the 1st lock down.



The big news today which is bigger and better than anything that has happened for a long time is that Colin has a time and date for his Covid19 vaccination. He had contacted our local Doctors this morning to chase up a request for a repeat prescription which he had not heard back from. The receptionist explained that she was booking in many people for vaccinations and when she asked Colin his age and he said he was happy to attend at any time, she booked him in for 18.02 - to be precise - this Friday 15th of January. I was in tears of happiness as I had not quite realised how stressed this has made me over the months. At least one of us will be protected and as Colin is more at risk than me this is brilliant. I imagine I will be vaccinated in early summer but this is great news - now I just want Mum to get her date as well.



This is particularly poignant as todays number of deaths registered in the last 24 hours is the highest ever for the entire of the pandemic at over 1,500 people - awful.



It was grey and wet for the rest of the day and this rather put us off from going for a trot in Bushy Park in the evening so we will now have to do it tomorrow before my photo club evening Zoom session.



84,767 PHE dead (1,564 dead in the last 24 hours and unaccounted for going back to May 2020 - a new high since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 )