17th January 2021 by emmadurnford
17 / 365

17th January 2021

Day 305 since the start of the 1st lock down.

A better day weather-wise but we stayed in for most of it apart from a roof foray out for Colin to pick up the Sunday Times first thing thus morning.

Three lots of washing later and some more card counting and we headed out a bit later to try and avoid the crowds that I had read about on Facebook along the tow path and in Bushy Park. Basically our walk comprised of wandering the streets of Teddington and in fact I walked down some places I have never seen before. It was really nice to see so many lights still up - I still need to find some white non Christmas lights that plug in to put around out porch!

This is my attempt at a long exposure shot to demonstrate the lack of people and traffic as we walked back through Broad Street in Teddington.
