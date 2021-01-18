18th January 2021

Day 306 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Another grey and wet day which did not inspire us to leave the house at all. Excitement of the day - I placed another Iceland online order to avoid having to go shopping, it will be delivered on Wednesday.



In the evening i had a Zoom session with james and his ‘Photography at Home’ monthly session which was really interesting and as usual nice to see my friends on line.



This is my infamous chilli plant. Before Christmas it finally produced two red and incredibly hot chillis and I thought that was it. However after Christmas it suddenly grew a new set of leaves and multiple flowers. I noticed there is a third chilli growing on the left and I have attempted to pollinate all the flowers using an old makeup brush.

