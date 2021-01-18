Previous
Next
18th January 2021 by emmadurnford
18 / 365

18th January 2021

Day 306 since the start of the 1st lock down.

Another grey and wet day which did not inspire us to leave the house at all. Excitement of the day - I placed another Iceland online order to avoid having to go shopping, it will be delivered on Wednesday.

In the evening i had a Zoom session with james and his ‘Photography at Home’ monthly session which was really interesting and as usual nice to see my friends on line.

This is my infamous chilli plant. Before Christmas it finally produced two red and incredibly hot chillis and I thought that was it. However after Christmas it suddenly grew a new set of leaves and multiple flowers. I noticed there is a third chilli growing on the left and I have attempted to pollinate all the flowers using an old makeup brush.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise