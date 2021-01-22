22nd January 2021

Day 310 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Not much happening today but it was nice to have a long phone catch up with Mum although neither of us has much news. I called the vet to check up on Monty and they confirmed that he had been collected soon after we left him by his owner who lived in Station Road - the vet thanked us and apologised for not being in touch before but to be honest I was rather surprised that the owner had not been in touch to say thank you (they were very surprised at the distance I had carried Monty!). I wonder if they were simply embarrassed at their stupidity and realised it could have turned out so differently if Monty had been stolen or worse still hit by a car. At least he is safe now.



In the afternoon my spray paint for the central light arrived as I am going to have a go at spraying it to a neutral colour from the matt black it is now.



Out for a trot in the evening again - a chilly run but this is the view of the new studios which are due to open (when out of lock down) in the building that once housed Lloyds bank. I think they’ve done a great job in altering the building and it is lit really well. It is nice to see the building finally occupied after well over a year of being empty.



We treated ourselves to a Thai meal on our return (once showered) along with a beer.