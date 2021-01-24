Previous
24th January 2021 by emmadurnford
24 / 365

24th January 2021

Day 312 since the start of the 1st lock down.

I was expecting snow when I got up this morning but instead it was just grey and cold! It started snowing at about 10.00am and continued for a few hours and there was about two inches. I had planned the shots I wanted for potential new Christmas cards but as I suspected there was simply not quite about snow and what there was, was the wrong type of snow!

However, I still went out with my big camera down to Teddington Lock. I just like the sound of snow crunching underfoot. The lock-keepers cottage looked quite different with a roof covering of snow. Sadly as I was walking back the snow started to turn to sleet and was melting on my return home.
