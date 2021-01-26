26th January 2021

Day 314 since the start of the 1st lock down.



We didn’t go out today observing the stay at home rule of lock down. The last of the snow finally melted as the temperature rose a little in the afternoon.



Colin’s Genealogist - Elizabeth called to catch up in the morning and it was great to chat to someone outside of our household although depressing to hear of the difficulties that her Mum is having in both getting a date of vaccination and also of convenient location.



In the afternoon we completed the massive job of taking all the books off the shelves and dismantled the piles and took down the awful black shelving that I have hit my head on a number of times when bending down to plug in the battery charger!



The final big news of the days is that the UK has the unenviable accolade of now having over 100,000 deaths directly attributed to Covid 19. The real figure is over 120,000 but only deaths that occur 28 days after a Covid 19 diagnosis. Very depressing.



100,162 PHE deaths in the U.K. (1,631 deaths today)

