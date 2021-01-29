29th January 2021

Day 317 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Today we got into the car for only the second time in over a month. Sadly we had to drive down to Worthing for the funeral service of Colin’s cousin Tony Kitson. It was a sad trip but slightly exciting to be seeing different countryside from the inside of a car. We arrived in good time and although we had been there since 2005 for Colin’s other cousin Bernard’s funeral, I could not remember any of it. The Crematorium is set in countryside and they have done as good a job as possible landscaping with mature trees and putting bird boxes around the grounds.



As we are still in lock-down, funerals can only have a maximum of 30 mourners and there were about 20 or so today. We were able to chat with Janet but it was so difficult to giving her a big hug and having to keep our face masks on. We had brought cards and a box of chocolates for Janet as we had heard she is not eating well and I thought it might tempt her. It was a good service as they go, with a female celebrant who gave a resume of Tony’s life which included a mention of Colin and Twickenham which was good.



Afterwards there was obviously no form of wake or commemoration so after we had said our goodbyes, we decided to drive a few miles to Worthing seafront to eat our packed lunch before heading home. After the rain of the morning the sunshine in the sea was lovely. We could have stayed for longer but as we were both dressed smartly for a funeral it didn’t seem right. The sea air was so fresh and the light as we started to head home was amazing on the clapperboard buildings.



We drive a round trip of 111 miles to say goodbye to Tony. RIP Tony, we raised a glass of a good red to you this evening.

