31st January 2021

Day 319 since the start of the 1st lock down.



I had a mix of anticipation about spraying the light fitting with my new aerosol spray paint and worrying that would will not work and then we’d be back to having to change the lamp with all the problems of sorting the electrics!



In the event it went really well although the paint made a strange powder that landed all over everything and the solvent was so strong. Advice on the tin as to use outside or in a very well ventilated space… up a ladder in the bedroom with a window open is probably not quite what they meant. I got two coats on within an hour and the finish is excellent - great colour and really professional looking. The downside was that after the first spray I felt really odd and for the rest of the afternoon I had a hammering headache but a small price to pay for basically changing the light fitting for the cost of a can of paint.

