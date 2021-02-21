21st February 2021

Day 338 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Hard work this morning dismantling the bed - luckily the base comes apart into two pieces - and moving that and the mattress next door. The room was then totally clear so we could start taking up the carpet and underlay. This didn’t actually take that long and the paper is in good condition so we left that down. Carpet is due to be fitted tomorrow morning.



The downside of a totally empty redecorated room is that is focusses the eye on every tiny imperfection that I’ve missed so I had a few dabs of emulsion paint to put around the room. In the afternoon I tackled cleaning the windows inside and out without falling out of them - tricky for the three small top ones but I managed it and they look very good.



We also cleaned and siliconed the curtain rail which has never looked so good! It is now much more secure thanks to Colin’s redialling and I’m looking forward to receiving our new curtains which are also a bit shorter so hopefully much easier to pull.



I cooked a roast gammon joint this evening with roasted potatoes - nice!

