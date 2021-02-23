Previous
23rd February 2021 by emmadurnford
54 / 365

23rd February 2021

Day 340 since the start of the 1st lock down.

Today we finally put the books in their new home and there is a lot of space left. They look really good although I have to reorganise them a lot as Colin want all of his separate to mine as apparently they are easier to find… We bought the bed through and I managed my heavy heat of drawers back into the room and it has lost that echo-y sound. The new bedding looks really nice which I am glad about as it is difficult to tell online exactly what the colour is and how it will work with the colour scheme.

Further ‘road map’ announcements with speculation as to whether travel vaccine certificates will be introduced as evidence of vaccination when travelling to other countries or inside venues.

We had a Chinese meal thus evening to celebrate the room.
