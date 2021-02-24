24th February 2021

Day 341 since the start of the 1st lock down.



This is not the highest quality of photos but is interesting for a number of reasons. It is the reflection of the houses opposite to ours in the Crescent. They appear upside down on our blackout blinds like a projected video image. This only happens a few times each year dependent on the level of the sun and how narrow the gap is when we leave the window open. Basically it is creating the effect of a ‘camera obscura’. I have seen it a number of times now and it still amazes me each time!



Now that the table is back in the front room, I was able to cut new mounts for Hester print, an old print and my Venice photograph ready to be framed. They are looking good although I still slip a little with larger mounts and the mount cutter.



I started to plan the complex mount which will have twelve apertures for Hester’s little collagraphs - it is going to be a challenge to my skills and probably the most complex one I have ever cut.



A head-torcher in Bush Park again… the first after a bad weather and decorating bear for the past couple of weeks!

