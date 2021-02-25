25th February 2021

Day 342 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Today I mostly drew and cut out the complex mount I was planning yesterday. It took a couple of hours to draw out and then a further hour or so to cut the twelve apertures, four cuts each so a total of forty eight bevel cuts that had to be the correct way around. Amazingly it worked and I am very pleased with the result.



Once complete I was able to go ahead and order there three new frames for this, my Venice print and Hester’s artist’s proof that will be hing in the front bedroom or as I like to now call it. - The Library!