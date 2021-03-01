1st March 2021

Day 346 since the start of the 1st lock down.



1st of March - St David’s Day and the first official day of Spring.



We went on our first morning ‘trot’ around Bushy Park for some time and it wasn’t just the temperature that was chilly! It wasn’t as busy as some times in the past so maybe we can make a return to day running minus head torches and reflective jackets.



Afterwards I sat down to sort out Hester’s 50th birthday presents… I won’t be visiting her (in Yorkshire!).



In the afternoon I had managed to prebook a visit to Ham House to see the amazing crocus display I have seen others post photos of on FaceBook. Colin was invited but chose not to come. I walked via the Manor Road Recreation ground and was excited to spot the most recent seal visitor to the Lock. He was so much bigger than the last (named Freddy Mercury by the Dutch people who tagged him!). I think this must be Brian May his fellow band member although someone did point out that Freddy was a harbour or common seal and ‘Brian’ is a Grey seal. He was quite happy sunbathing on the roller lock where the canoes pass over.



I realised that I had better get a move on to get to Ham House in time and took a short cut on the map which turned out to be muddier than I had expected! The crocuses were stunning and it was difficult to choose just one picture for the day. I have some great narrow depth of field close-ups but I though the one with Ham House inhale background was better. By chance someone I know via faceBook was also there as I discovered I was in their shot (makes a change for me to photo-bomb!). I was quite tired by the time I eventually got home (having popped into Sainsbury’s on route) and achieved over 20,000 footsteps today!

