1st June 2021

1 year, 67 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



It was very, very hot today. so I avoided going out.



Colin mowed the lawn and I finally arranged eye check ups for myself and Colin which are overdue by over 6 months. I also caught up with emails and paperwork.



These are lovely Campanula flowers growing both in our front and back garden. I think they are native flowers.

