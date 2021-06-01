Previous
Next
1st June 2021 by emmadurnford
152 / 365

1st June 2021

1 year, 67 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

It was very, very hot today. so I avoided going out.

Colin mowed the lawn and I finally arranged eye check ups for myself and Colin which are overdue by over 6 months. I also caught up with emails and paperwork.

These are lovely Campanula flowers growing both in our front and back garden. I think they are native flowers.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise