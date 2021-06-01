Sign up
152 / 365
1st June 2021
1 year, 67 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020
It was very, very hot today. so I avoided going out.
Colin mowed the lawn and I finally arranged eye check ups for myself and Colin which are overdue by over 6 months. I also caught up with emails and paperwork.
These are lovely Campanula flowers growing both in our front and back garden. I think they are native flowers.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
0
0
