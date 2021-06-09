Previous
9th June 2021 by emmadurnford
160 / 365

9th June 2021

1 year, 75 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Hester was able to stay all morning and did not eave until after lunch. We talked the entire time!

In the afternoon it was back to normality as we attempted again to get a sensible all-encompassing house insurance. I also sorted out a lot of emails.

These are the lovely tulips that Hester brought me when she visited.

Emma Durnford

This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
