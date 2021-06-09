Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
160 / 365
9th June 2021
1 year, 75 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020
Hester was able to stay all morning and did not eave until after lunch. We talked the entire time!
In the afternoon it was back to normality as we attempted again to get a sensible all-encompassing house insurance. I also sorted out a lot of emails.
These are the lovely tulips that Hester brought me when she visited.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
3109
photos
20
followers
20
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2021 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
9th June 2021 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
filters
,
colourful
,
saturated
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close