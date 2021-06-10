Previous
10th June 2021 by emmadurnford
153 / 365

10th June 2021

1 year, 76 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

The min event of today was the news that we could be able able to see a partial solar eclipse. My record on lunar and solar eclipses has not been good over the years and as there was heavy cloud this morning, today did not look much better. The peak of the eclipse was due at around 11.20am. Alls of a sudden the clouds lightened a little. I grabbed my 70-300mm lens and set the shutter for 1/5000, ISO 100 and aperture f/13. I added a polariser for good measure. I pointed the camera in the general direction of the sun and literally shot off 4 shots but avoided nothing more than a glance through the view finder. I had no idea if I was lined up but… amazingly it worked and I am really pleased with the result.
Emma Durnford

