11th June 2021

1 year, 77 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



What a day!



Sarah and I had planned to go to the Natural History Museum and see the ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition. I had bought timed tickets in advance. Th day started with my train being cancelled and then all subsequent trains being delayed. Eventually I met Sarah at Wimbledon train station to discover that all the District Line tubes were also delayed. Finally a tube arrived and we managed to get seats - we felt quite pleased with ourselves but that didi not last long. It crawled along so slowly, it would have been almost faster to walk. The driver was really good at letting us know what was happening but basically the new computer system obviously had problems so we gave up and got off at Stamford Bridge - home of Chelsea football club. Despite getting tickets for a much later time than I thought we needed - we had planned a coffee first - we were now late. In the end Sarah ordered an Uber and we arrived half an hour late but apparently so had everyone else so we wee let in with no problem at all.



The exhibition was very good which made up for our journey so far. We had lunch in the cafe and then thought we had better try and get home as we knew the journey would be a challenge. How right we were. It started with two buses from South Kensington to Sloane Square and then onto Victoria station. Then on a train to Clapham Junction. No trains onwards to Raynes Park or Teddington so we had to leave the station and found a bus going to Wimbledon. Thank goodness for mobile phones with apps so we could find bus numbers, stops and then track the journey as we travelled it.



Eventually we arrived in Wimbledon, ran to catch a bus which should have gone to Kingston via Raynes Park - but no - it stopped and diverted back again leaving us quite a distance from Sarah’s home. She was able to walk home from here where as I had another long wait and two buses to get home. In total the return journey from the museum to home took me 3.5 hours, I could have travelled well over half the way to see Mum in Penzance in the same time.



I was shattered when I got back so Colin treated us to a Chinese takeaway as I was not to cooking. Oh my goodness.

