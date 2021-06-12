Previous
12th June 2021 by emmadurnford
154 / 365

12th June 2021

1 year, 78 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

I was recovering after yesterdays ‘traumatic’ journey to and from the Natural History Museum!

There was rumour that the Red Arrows could be passing over the house in the morning. I had a clear guide to their schedule but in the event sadly they did not appear and so I was just left with their schedule instead! However, Mum, Ian, Hester and Brian got some great views as the jets headed down to Cornwall for a display for the G7 meeting happening in St Ives. The flew over Penzance on route and they had some great views - I’m not jealous! Some impressive greeting for Hester and Brian who drove all the way to Cornwall today.
