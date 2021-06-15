15th June 2021

1 year, 81 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We headed over to East Sheen today as we finally booked eye tests after over a year since the last ones. Surprisingly my long sight has actually improved but unsurprisingly my long or near sight has deteriorated a bit so it is new lenses for me. I have to have graduated lenses so I can wear them for the computer as well so the lenses alone in my old frames will be £240 - rather steep!



Mum texted to say that in just under 17 hours since sending a parcel yesterday to Mum she has already safely received it!



We drove back via the Mortlake Brewery and I can see the facade will work in my planned new montage of Richmond. Afterwards it was over to the Richmond branch of Waterstones for a count which will actually be taken from existing transferred stock so no invoicing due! Stopping only briefly to pick up the Boroughs largest Eccles cake and a cinnamon roll from our favourite cafe, we continued on to Squires where I was pleased to find many of my cards have been sold - hopefully another delivery to be made.



I continued emailing regarding the poll questions that will be put to my club tomorrow asking if a change in date to the 13th of August would be supported - it takes quite some time to get the wording right.



My final visit of the day was to Teddington Waterstones when everything started to go down hill. I caught up with my friend Julie and heard that on the third attempt she has finally got married. Then chat with the manager Nick when I learned that apparently Waterstones are in a difficult situation financially and are struggling to keep the company afloat. Somehow my rather modest card holding in only tree of there many stores apparently is too high. How this is judged I do not know but the word from the top is that I need to cut my entire range of central London designs and reduce my holding across the shops. I really felt like I have been kicked in the teeth after a year and a half of virtually no income and greatly reduced card sales due to three lock downs, the lack of tourists and much lower footfall.

