16th June 2021

1 year, 82 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Up early this morning for an 8.20am appointment at the Doctors and this time in person. It was actually very nice to see Dr Patton and she is trying one last test to check out my raised cortisol levels which could also be stressed induced which to be honest is a much more likely cause! I have a tablet to take next Tuesday evening at precisely midnight and then have to go for a blood test the following morning. Fingers crossed all is well although I am not expecting anything to be found.



Teddington was officially the hottest place in the country today and it hit 29 degrees. It was too hot to go out until the early evening so after Colin trimmed the privet (I swept up) and watered it.



I stayed in the cool and spent time composing my email to Waterstones in an attempt to address problems there and salvage what business I can. I cursed all the way through it but only under my breath rather than in writing! I am following one of my three life mantras - ‘if you go down, go down fighting!



Later in the day we walked down to the lock as a few large raindrops began to fall which was actually very nice in the heat of the day. There were loads of teenagers who had obviously been sunbathing and jumping off the bridge earlier - rather intimidating actually so we did not stay long and the rain started to fall faster so we headed back home.

