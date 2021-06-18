18th June 2021

1 year, 84 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today there was torrential rain for pretty much the entire day.



Normally we would have stayed at home but we had promised to collect Chris after he had dropped off his car which he has sold over near Sunningdale. I drove there and back to Chris’s and the roads were like lakes with many flooded to the centre and there was a lot of spray on the motorway. In the end we actually arrived before Chris.



It was a very posh car showroom and we partook of their facilities whilst we waited for Chris to finish the paperwork. Todays photo is of the rain covered bonnet of Chris’s new Tesla!

