19th June 2021 by emmadurnford
161 / 365

19th June 2021

1 year, 85 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

The weather improved today but then that was not difficult considering the amount of rain we had yesterday!

At lunchtime we walked over to Fulwell Golf Course and combined having lunch (testing the catering) and going me a chance to meet the new House Manager Alex who will be running my photo club summer awards diner which has been rescheduled to the infamous date of Friday 13th August!

He seems quite nice although it was a lot easier dealing with he previous manager Will - I hope all will be well. It was a little bit chilly considering it hit almost 30 degrees in Teddington a few days ago!

This beautiful angel hidden by leaves is in Teddington cemetery which we cut through on our way back from the golf club.
Emma Durnford

