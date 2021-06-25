25th June 2021

1 year, 91 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Colin was at golf this morning so I walked out and dropped off a library book (not allowed in I had to put it in the letterbox) and then into Teddington.



In the afternoon Colin baked another batch of blueberry cakes with lemon icing (low fat but we end up eating double which rather defeats the benefits!). I am supposed to be doing a photo shoot next Tuesday for my friend Nicola and her work colleagues so we discussed back and forth by email what she needs for the website. I also finally caught up with Hester for a long chat.



The big news of the day is that the Health Minister Matt Hancock has been publicly humiliated by the release of a video of him cringingly smooching with a long term friend in the office with a hidden camera. This Government gets better and better - the Prime Minster is standing by him but I cannot see how he can maintain his position. So many people have had relatives and friends pass away but not be able to visit them in hospital or even attend their funeral whilst Matt Hancock is conducting his affair.

