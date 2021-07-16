Previous
16th July 2021 by emmadurnford
193 / 365

16th July 2021

1 year, 112 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Not so exciting today as all our travelling over the past few days. I was back to work on the Teddington Society Instagram and catching up with emails including some to places in Spain that we are looking to stay at, possibly in September this year.

Big travel news of the day is that France has been given a new traffic light - Amber plus. This is awful for travellers in France as it ends that anyone coming back will have to self isolate for ten days regardless of their vaccination status or after negative Covid tests.

Not an exciting photo today but we cracked open another bottle of the excellent Adnams ‘Ghost Ship’ - only one bottle left now.
