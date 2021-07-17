17th July 2021

1 year, 113 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We drove to Allams Skoda car dealer in Epsom today for an appointment that Colin had made before we went to Suffolk. It was very hot and especially so in masks sat in an office. Colin has already been working on the spec. and between us he managed to negotiate a very good discount on a superior version of the Karoq we have at the moment. It is a great vehicle although the downside is that due to a lack of computer chips there is no clear idea of when the car can be delivered.



The temperature continued to rise so we stayed indoors for the rest of the day In the evening we walked down to Teddington Lock for a breath of fresh air and to enjoy the impressive sunset.

