Previous
Next
17th July 2021 by emmadurnford
194 / 365

17th July 2021

1 year, 113 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

We drove to Allams Skoda car dealer in Epsom today for an appointment that Colin had made before we went to Suffolk. It was very hot and especially so in masks sat in an office. Colin has already been working on the spec. and between us he managed to negotiate a very good discount on a superior version of the Karoq we have at the moment. It is a great vehicle although the downside is that due to a lack of computer chips there is no clear idea of when the car can be delivered.

The temperature continued to rise so we stayed indoors for the rest of the day In the evening we walked down to Teddington Lock for a breath of fresh air and to enjoy the impressive sunset.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise