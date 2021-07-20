20th July 2021

1 year, 116 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



This morning Colin had his first appointment with a different dentist that we found based on recommendations after I posted asking to advice on the NextDoor website. She is based in St Margarets and specialises in cosmetic dentistry so she should have no problem with the bridge and crowns that Colin requires (we think). I was almost as nervous as Colin but could not go in so I dropped Colin off and went to wait in the car park at Marble Hill Park. It was scorchingly hot and after half an hour or so it got to hot so I drove off simply to be able to put the air con on. Luckily, just as I was considering parking somewhere else, Colin phoned up to be picked up. Good news, the dentist sounds great and he already has two appointments booked in to sort his front teeth - she also has no idea why the last dentist suggested root canal treatment.



Afterwards we continued to East Sheen so I could pick up my reworked glasses - the lenses were not right in the last set and at £240 they should be. I think this pair is better although they are still not too good for computer use. Perhaps it because my eye sight has improved that has changed my needs. Todays image is the excellent model butcher and his dog complete with face masks in East Sheen.



On the way back I stopped via Squires to finally drop off the large card order which it took me nearly 4 weeks to get a purchase order for. A constructive day and timed very well as the rain hammered down in the afternoon so we were glad to have missed it earlier in the day.

