25th July 2021 by emmadurnford
202 / 365

1 year, 121 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

I cannot believe the rain we have had today. Areas of London have totally flooded including Raynes Park and North London. In some places the roofs of the cars are no longer visible.

I tried to miss the rain (unsuccessfully) when I went to Teddington Waterstones to do this month card count. It seems that I should be able to finally clear all the London cards off display and make this the first spinner in my new design.

This is one of literally dozens of snails in the back garden and crawling up the trunk of our Laburnham tree at night.
