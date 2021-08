28th July 2021

1 year, 124 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We drove over to Richmond this morning to do the monthly card count. I’m pleased that the cards are still selling and I should be able to totally clear the Kington back log. The weather was intermittent torrential rain and then bright sun as this lovely hanging basket by Richmond Green demonstrates.



In the afternoon Lorraine called to discuss the awards dinner and our possible return to St Luke’s in September.