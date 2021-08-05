5th August 2021

1 year, 132 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



A very impressive delivery today of 4 large boxes of a total of 2,000 cards luckily just in time for bin day on Friday so I could get rid of all the boxes. this is Whisky the cat who lives next door and decided he wanted to avoid the rain by coming indoors. He liked it so much that in the end I had to actually pick him up and carry him outside. I also kept the dining room door closed to keep Sydney safe!



I pulled all the Christmas cards for the many order and now the back bedroom is covered. I started to make up the cards and the first 480 for Waterstones are all complete (including some already made up from previous years).



In the afternoon I also prepared and sent my application for the Christmas shopping weekend at Orleans House so fingers crossed as I want to sell both my montages at the event along with Christmas cards and other prints.

