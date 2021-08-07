7th August 2021

1 year, 134 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



What has happened to the summer? I know we were all complaining about the ridiculous high temperatures a few weeks ago but now we seemed to be in a monsoon season. It is rather topical that there are many talks at the moment about climate change. Whilst we are flooding here, Turkey and Greece are suffering horrendous forest fires.



First thing in the morning I have been trying to use out BA vouchers from the cancelled flight last June but to no avail. I really don’t know what to do as I simply cannot get through on the telephone and I have been trying for days. A complaint letter is brewing I fear.



After consultation via faceTime with Colin in very sunny Spain we have decided to go for it - or rather I am - and I have booked a trip to Portugal in September. We had really hoped it would be Spain but I think there is more risk in hat trip with a total of eight different places to stay in 23 days and a long and expensive car hire. It is disappointing but Portugal was a back up and we also planned the stour of Alentejo district which looks fascinating. We have three apartments or rather in two cases houses in small villages and it should great. I haven’t broken it to Colin about how narrow some of the roads are in these towns… we’ll be fine - or rather the hire car should be!



In between the rain or rather in it as I wore my new yellow raincoat, I delivered the USB stick of images from the recent photoshoot to the client’s mother in Kingston Road. I am rather annoyed as he is a bad communicator and I could do with payment.



I also seemed to have developed tinnitus for the day and I have no idea why and it is incredibly annoying.

