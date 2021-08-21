21st August 2021

1 year, 148 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



After Mum and Ian’s Sioux journey yesterday we took it easy today. It was typically raining so we took a short walk to Teddington Lock for some fresh air.



I made one of my lock down quiches from scratch in the evening with a lot of new potatoes for Ian! The excess pastry went towards a batch of jam tarts. They seemed to go down well and it wasn’t until later that I realised I had actually used the mince pie patty pan which meant double the amount of jam in each - no complaints from the chaps though.



Today’s photo is of the beautiful Gerberas that Mum brought me.

