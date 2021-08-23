23rd August 2021

1 year, 150 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I awoke to a number of emails from Vicki whose cleaner had arrived early in the morning but couldn’t get into the house so I chucked clothes on to go in early although she’s already gone away.



The owner of the restaurant whom I had met with last week got in touch via WhatsApp and is going to order two prints for his restaurants in both Twickenham and Méribel in the French Alps. He would like larger mounts so I’m going to get them done by a professional framer this time.



This is the day at long last for the first stage of Colin’s dental treatment with a new dentist. I’m almost as nervous as him I think. I drove him to St Margaret’s, getting stuck in traffic on route but we still arrived in plenty of time. I drove back the long way to pick up Mum and Ian and we went to Marble Hill Park. Colin phoned for collection soon after we arrived and felt up walking around with us and we finished up at the Stables cafe in Orleans House and enjoyed large slices of a variety of cakes. Colin’s temporary teeth look really good so the final ones should look excellent.

