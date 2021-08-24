24th August 2021



1 year, 150 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I took Mum in when I popped next door to feed Whisky who is getting lonely while Vicki and Jamie are away for a week. I spoke with the Councillor - still no print selection and still no payment for work undertaken over a month ago.



Colin then drove us all to Bushy Park as we planned to visit Hampton Court using the free entrance tickets Colin had borrowed via the Met Police. He got us all in bit then headed home as he’s visited many times. It was nice to show Mum and Ian around the royal palace so close to us and it’s some time since I’ve visited.



After our last bad experience of the Tiltyard when Karen and Charley were over, I had prepared a picnic instead. By sheer chance we managed to get a posh ‘cabana’ to sit in complete with table and chairs. The music festival is currently on and these are used in the evening for guests with posh picnics... not as posh as ours.



It was such a nice day, warm and sunny and we even found little secret wild gardens that I have not seen before.



Eventually we walked back through Bushy Park and Colin drove over to collect us from near the Pheasantry as we wee flagging a bit by that stage. This day deserved a montage of all that we had seen.

