25th August 2021

1 year, 151 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



This morning I tried yet again to phone the Councillor in an attempt to get details of prints he wants from the photo shoot last month, it would be quite nice to be paid as well! I don’t suppose plumbers and electricians have to wait this long to paid. Needless to say he did not answer so I told him I’d be in touch later in the afternoon as our during the day.



We headed to Watts Gallery just south of Guildford to see Hester’s print exhibition and just as I joined the A3 the Councillor called back despite me exploring I was busy - I cut him off!



The exhibition called ‘An Artistic Aviary’ was very good. Well curated with a wide range of artwork featuring birds. Hester has sold a lot of frames and unframed work - here’s ‘Team Penzance’ posing with the artwork.



I like Watts Gallery and we were able to see another good exhibition although Ian was not that impressed, probably as he’d had to miss his morning tea and scone so we had an early lunch which was very nice.



We walked around the grounds and down to the chapel and then back for tea and cake before heading back before rush hour.

