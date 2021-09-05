Previous
5th September 2021
5th September 2021

1 year, 161 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

A sad morning today as we buried Sydney in the garden. Colin had dug a neat and deep hole and we carefully put them him in with some bedding and I left a flower on top. RIP Sydney.

The day got brighter later on after Colin dropped me off at ETNA in Twickenham. I had been invited quite some time ago to a party in celebration of the new Sensory Garden which donations from sales of my Twickenham montage had contributed towards. It had been cancelled once earlier in the summer due to Covid restrictions. I met a few friends there and hob-nobbed with John Stapleton off the TV and the Mayor of Richmond. There was a raffle as well and I bought some tickets although I am not normally lucky… this time I won second prize of a £40 voucher at an Italian restaurant in Richmond - excellent - and a really nice afternoon.
Photo Details

